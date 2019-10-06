Kim Gordon was put in “Disney jail” for smoking weed at Disneyland

"I was writing this paper in my head about Disneyland and how fascist it was"

Kim Gordon has revealed that she was once busted by security for smoking weed at Disneyland and held in “Disney jail”.

The former Sonic Youth member is set to release her debut solo album ‘No Home Record’ next week.

Now, in an interview promoting the record with The Guardian, she reveals a particularly interesting trip she had to ‘the happiest place on earth’ in the 1970s.

Smoking a joint with a friend on Tom Sawyer’s Island, a pirate-themed part of the Disneyland park, the pair were busted by the on-site security, ending up in what she refers to as “Disney jail”.

“They took us underground,” Gordon remembers, to a place which features “Mickey Mouse with a walkie-talkie,” before officers asked her: “Does your mother know you’re not wearing a bra?”

Held in a cell overnight, Gordon remembers that she was studying political science at the time, saying: “I was writing this paper in my head about Disneyland and how fascist it was.

“It confirmed my beliefs about American consumerism. Consumerism is killing us.”

‘No Home Record’ comes out next Friday (October 11) via Matador, and has been previewed by singles ‘Sketch Artist’ and, most recently, ‘Air BnB’.

‘No Home Record’ is also set to feature Gordon’s 2016 single ‘Murdered Out’.