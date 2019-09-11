Listen to Sonic Youth legend Kim Gordon’s new solo track ‘Air BnB’

She's tackling the hospitality gig economy

Sonic Youth legend Kim Gordon has released ‘Air Bnb’, the latest single from her forthcoming debut solo album ‘No Home Record’.

It sees Gordon tackling the quirks of the hospitality gig economy, littered with references to “blue towels and water bottles” and “47 inch flat TV” throughout.

The latest release from the record follows ‘Sketch Artist’, which arrived late last month.

As for ‘No Home Record’, it follows her last release with Body/Head, the band she formed with DNA drummer Ikue Mori and guitarist Bill Nace.

The album was produced by Justin Raisen (Charli XCX, Sky Ferreira, Sunflower Bean), with contributions from Shawn Everett (The Voidz) and composer/filmmaker Jake Meginsky.

“Why a solo record? And why now? I don’t know, but it wouldn’t have happened without the persistence of Justin Raisen,” said Gordon. “Living in LA the last few years it feels like home, but the transience of the place makes it feel sometimes like no home.”

‘No Home Record’ will also feature Gordon’s 2016 single ‘Murdered Out’.