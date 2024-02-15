Listen to Kim Gordon’s expressive new single ‘I’m A Man’

Kim Gordon has shared a new single called ‘I’m A Man’ – you can listen to it below.

The song marks the second preview of the former Sonic Youth member’s upcoming solo album ‘The Collective’, which is due for release on March 8 via Matador (pre-order/pre-save here).

‘I’m A Man’ is accompanied by an evocative official video starring Coco Gordon Moore and Conor Fay.

Advertisement

The visuals were directed by filmmaker Alex Ross Perry, best known for writing and directing the films Listen Up Philip and Her Smell, and reflect the pulsating track’s expressive lyrics. Tune in here:

‘I’m A Man’ follows on from last month’s ‘Bye Bye’, the lead single from Gordon’s new album.

‘The Collective’ sees Gordon continue her collaboration with producer Justin Raisen (Lil Yachty, John Cale, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Charli XCX, Yves Tumor), with additional production from Anthony Paul Lopez.

The LP serves as the follow-up to the musician’s 2019 solo full-length effort ‘No Home Record’. In a three-star review of that album, NME described it as “tense, abrasive work” that “injects a hint poppier thrust into Gordon’s no-wave experimentations with her other project, Body/Head (a point of difference most obvious on the juddering ‘Sketch Artist’.”

It added: “Remarkably her first solo album, this is a record that surprises, despite its author’s truly enormous legacy.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kim Gordon is set to embark on a US tour next month. You can find any remaining tickets here.

Kim Gordon 2024 US live dates are:

MARCH

21 – Burlington, Vt., US – Higher Ground

22 – Washington, D.C., US – Black Cat

23 – Queens, N.Y., US – Knockdown Center

27 – Los Angeles, US – The Regent Theater

29 – Ventura, Ca., US – Music Hall

30 – San Francisco, US – Fillmore