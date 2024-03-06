Kim Gordon shares gritty new single ‘Psychedelic Orgasm’, announces UK, European and North American tour

Kim Gordon has shared the intense new single ‘Psychedelic Orgasm’ and announced tour dates across the UK, Europe and North America. Listen to the track and find ticket details below.

The single is the latest to be shared from the former Sonic Youth guitarist, taken from her upcoming solo album ‘The Collective’. Set for release this Friday (March 8), the LP marks her second full-length album as a solo artist, and has already seen her share tracks including ‘I’m A Man’ and ‘BYE BYE’.

Now, just days before Gordon unveils the full release, she has shared one final teaser of the project in the form of the trippy, disorientating ‘Psychedelic Orgasm’.

Advertisement

“Tongues hanging out/ Bodies on the sidewalk/ Driving down Sunset/ Zombie meditation/ Getting caffeinated,” she sings in the hypnotic and intriguing vocal melody.

“People lining up/ Drive-by situation/ Route 68.”

The track also comes alongside an experimental music video, directed by Gordon and musician/filmmaker/producer Vice Cooler. “With its quick cuts and upside-down tableaus of desiccated pumpkins, giant inflatables and shopping mall escalators, the Los Angeles-set clip is as disorienting as ‘Psychedelic Orgasm’ itself,” reads a description. Watch it below.

‘The Collective’ follows Gordon’s 2019 debut solo album ‘No Home Record’ and continues her collaboration with producer Justin Raisen (Lil Yachty, John Cale, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Charli XCX, Yves Tumor). According to a press release, the new LP “advances their joint world-building, with Raisin’s damaged, blown out dub and trap constructions playing the foil to Gordon’s intuitive word collages and hooky mantras, which conjure communication, commercial sublimation and sensory overload”.

As well as releasing the third and final single, the singer, songwriter and guitarist has also shared details of a UK and European tour, as well as further live shows across North America.

For this, two shows have been lined up in the UK: an opening slot at London’s KOKO on June 25 and a slot at the O2 Institute2 in Birmingham the following night. European dates include slots in Munich and Prague, as well as several festival appearances.

Advertisement

Check out a full list of dates below and visit here to buy UK/European tickets, and here to buy remaining US tickets.

Kim Gordon’s 2024 live shows are:

March 21 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

March 22 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

March 23 – Queens, NY – Knockdown Center

March 27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater

March 29 – Ventura, CA – Music Hall

March 30 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore

June 7 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line [NEW]

June 8 – Chicago, IL – Beyond the Gate @ Bohemian National Cemetery [NEW]

June 9 – Detroit, MI – El Club [NEW]

June 10 – Toronto, ON – Axis Club [NEW]

June 12 – Hudson, NY – Basilica Hudson [NEW]

June 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer [NEW]

June 15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre [NEW]

June 17 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall [NEW]

June 18 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle [NEW]

June 19 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West [NEW]

June 21 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle [NEW]

June 22 – Vienna, VA – Out and About Festival

June 25 – London, UK – KOKO [NEW]

June 26 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute2 Birmingham [NEW]

June 28 – Graz, AZ – Elevate Festival

July 1 – Munich, DE – Muffatwerk [NEW]

July 2 – Prague, CZ – Meet Factory [NEW]

July 3 – Gdynia, PL – Open’er Festival

July 5 – Roskilde, DK – Roskilde Festival

July 28 – Naeba, JP – Fuji Rock Festival

Kim Gordon’s debut solo album was given a three-star review, with NME describing it as “tense, abrasive work” that “injects a hint poppier thrust into Gordon’s no-wave experimentations with her other project, Body/Head (a point of difference most obvious on the juddering ‘Sketch Artist’.”

It added: “Remarkably her first solo album, this is a record that surprises, despite its author’s truly enormous legacy.”