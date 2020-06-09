Kim Gordon and Slowthai join packed Primavera Sound Festival 2021 line-up

Kim Gordon and Slowthai are among the leading additions to the packed line-up for Primavera Sound Festival 2021.

The Barcelona festival will take place from June 2-6, 2021 to mark its 20th anniversary. The 2020 event was cancelled earlier this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

54 more artists have been added to the Primavera 2021 line-up today (June 9) to join a bill that already includes headliners Tame Impala, The Strokes and Tyler, the Creator.

Among today’s additions are Gordon and Slowthai, who join the 2021 line-up along with Kurt Vile, Khruangbin, The Murder Capital and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.

Primavera have also announced the day-by-day line-up split for their 2021 festival, which you can see below.

Primavera said in a new statement that their 2021 event “will be the biggest edition in the history of the festival” and confirmed that “thousands” of 2020 ticketholders have already opted to keep their ticket for the 2021 event.

All tickets that were purchased for Primavera Sound Barcelona 2020 will be valid for 2021, while remaining tickets for the 2021 festival are on sale now. You can find out more information about next year’s event, as well as the procedure for refunds and ticket exchanges, here.

While a number of the acts who were booked for Primavera 2020 have been confirmed for next year, Lana Del Rey is a notable absentee from the 2021 line-up. King Princess, Kacey Musgraves and Brittany Howard are also missing from the 2021 bill, having all been booked to play at Primavera 2020.