Kim Gordon’s Body/Head release surprise new EP ‘Come On’

Kim Gordon and avant-garde guitarist Bill Nace’s project Body/Head have surprise released a new EP – listen to ‘Come On’ below.

The new release marks the first material from the project since their 2018 second album, ‘The Switch’.

In 2021, the duo did team up with Aaron Dilloway in 2021 for a new collaborative album under the name Body/Dilloway/Head.

Body/Head’s debut album ‘Coming Apart’ was released in 2013.

Listen to the surprise new EP below via Bandcamp.

<a href="https://threelobed.bandcamp.com/album/come-on">Come On by Body/Head</a>

Gordon’s last full solo album came with her 2019 LP, ‘No Home Record’.

In a three-star review, NME said of ‘No Home Record: “A tense, abrasive work, [it] injects a hint poppier thrust into Gordon’s no-wave experimentations with her other project, Body/Head (a point of difference most obvious on the juddering ‘Sketch Artist’. Remarkably her first solo album, this is a record that surprises, despite its author’s truly enormous legacy.”

2021 saw her share a new track called ‘Grass Jeans’ in aid of Fund Texas Choice, an organisation that provides women in Texas with travel to abortion clinics.

“I often get asked, ‘Can music change things for people in a political landscape?’” she explained in a statement. “Hell yes it can… but it takes a listener, an audience to make it anything.

“So please join me in helping to protect and keep accessible a woman’s right to choose her fate by purchasing this song and supporting Fund Texas Choice and their collective efforts to secure abortion access for all. Thank you. It means so much.”