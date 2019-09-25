Kim Kardashian appears to refute reports Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ isn’t arriving on Friday

The rapper announced his new album would be released this week

Kim Kardashian appears to have refuted claims that Kanye West’s imminent ‘Jesus Is King’ album won’t be released on Friday (September 27) as scheduled.

Earlier this month, the rapper previously announced the record would be released this week. It will be his first album since 2018’s ‘Ye’.

Now, reports have emerged suggesting Friday won’t see new music from West. Both Variety and New York Times journalist Joe Coscarelli have said sources within the industry have said ‘Jesus Is King’ will not arrive when expected. “it’s Kanye so who knows but I’m hearing from many industry people that Jesus Is King’ is not coming on Friday, despite people on the ground in Wyoming trying to make it happen……..” Coscarelli tweeted.

However, Kim Kardashian retweeted a tweet earlier today (September 25) that read: “2 more days Jesus is King”. The original tweet was posted by user @colinags, who is followed by West.

Last September, West was meant to release an album called ‘Yandhi’ but that record was pushed back to a November release, before being pushed back to 2019. The album has still not arrived.

Kardashian shared the tracklist for ‘Jesus Is King’ back in August. According to her Instagram post, the record will feature tracks titled ‘God Is’, ‘Baptized’, ‘Wake The Dead’, and ‘Sweet Jesus’.

In terms of recent musical output, Kanye has appeared in a guest role on a slew of recent songs, including ‘Puppet’ by Tyler, the Creator, ‘Mixed Personalities’ by YNW Melly and ‘I Love It’ by Lil Pump. He also previewed a ‘Jesus Is King’ song, ‘Water’, at his Sunday Service performance at Coachella and produced a new Pusha T song, ‘Sociopath’.