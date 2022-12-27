Kim Kardashian discusses difficulties of co-parenting with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has opened up about what it’s like co-parenting with Kanye West in a new interview.

Kardashian and West were married for eight years and had four children over the course of their relationship. Their divorce was finalised last month.

In a new interview on Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast, Kardashian tearfully described co-parenting as “really fucking hard”, especially when it comes to shielding them from their father’s recent spate of hateful, largely antisemitic comments.

Advertisement

“If they don’t know the things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them?” she said. “That’s really heavy grown-up shit that they’re not ready to deal with.

“And when they are, we’ll have those conversations. I’ll be so prepared. But until then I’ll do anything to keep their life as normal as possible.

Kardashian also said she won’t badmouth West in the press for the sake of their children. “One day my kids will thank me for sitting here and not bashing their dad when I could,” she said. “All the crazy shit. They’ll thank me and I’ll privately answer anything that they want to know. It’s not my place anymore to jump in.”

Kardashian was one of a host of public figures to condemn West for his antisemitic comments. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” she said in a statement (albeit not directly referencing West by name). “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

West was also declared ‘Antisemite Of The Year’ by the watchdog group StopAntisemitism.