Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage.

It was reported last month that the pair were living “separate lives” and that divorce was “imminent” for the celebrity couple.

It has now been confirmed by a Los Angeles Superior Court spokeswoman to Reuters that Kardashian filed divorce papers earlier today (February 19). A representative for Kardashian also confirmed that she had filed papers.

According to TMZ, sources called the divorce “amicable,” saying Kardashian is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s four children, which West has said he is “fine” with.

The couple married in a ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy, in 2014 and have four children together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. It was the first marriage for the West, and the third for Kardashian.

West and Kardashian’s marriage is believed to have hit the rocks last year when West, who suffers from bipolar disorder, ran an unsuccessful US presidential campaign marked by erratic statements under his self-styled Birthday Party.

Kardashian defended West’s behaviour in a statement urging compassion for his mental health struggles.

In July 2020, West publicly tweeted about a potential split from Kardashian, saying, “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform.’” He later issued an apology.

Divorce rumours also swirled around West and Kardashian in 2016, after the rapper was hospitalised for “temporary psychosis”. Those rumours were shortly quashed by Kardashian’s friend Jonathan Cheban and the official Twitter account for her reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Meanwhile, West is facing two class-action lawsuits and up to $30 million in damages after allegations that he failed to pay up to 1,000 performers and backstage staff at his ambitious Sunday Service shows.