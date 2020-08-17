Kim Kardashian joins the fight to free rapper C-Murder

Kim Kardashian has joined the fight to free rapper C-Murder, who was jailed in 2009 after a controversial murder conviction.

The rapper, real name Corey Miller, was sentenced to life in 2009 after he was convicted of murdering 16-year-old Steven Thomas, who was shot and killed at a Louisiana nightclub.

The case proved controversial, with Miller’s lawyers unsuccessful in appealing the conviction multiple times.

Advertisement

In 2018, two key witnesses also withdrew their testimonies and alleged that they were pressured into identifying Miller as the shooter by both police and prosecutors.

“On January 18, 2002 a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed. The next day Corey Miller was arrested for the murder,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter yesterday (August 16).

“The jury convicted Corey 10-2 and he was sentenced him to life in prison. If his trial was today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted.”

She added: “Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict.

#FreeCoreyMiller On January 18, 2002 a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed. The next day Corey Miller was arrested for the murder. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 16, 2020

Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 16, 2020

My heart goes out to the family of Steve Thomas. I can only imagine how hard this is and my intention is never to open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 16, 2020

Advertisement

“True justice for the young man requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller he returned home to his kids. My heart goes out to the family of Steve Thomas. I can only imagine how hard this is and my intention is never to open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy.”

Calls to free C-Money have been headed up by singer Monica, who was dating the rapper at the time of his sentencing.

Monica explained that she initially contacted Kardashian – who finished her first year of law school at the start of 2020 – in the hope of securing her intervention in the case.

Kardashian, who has made criminal justice reform one of her top priorities, previously persuaded Donald Trump to commute the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old woman serving life in prison for a nonviolent drug conviction.

C-Murder added on his own Instagram: “Thank you to everyone praying for me.. This system will strip of your aspirations and dreams but not Corey Miller … God has not forgotten me.

“My prayers are being answered in many ways ! Kim you’re changing lives of those of us that have been forgotten.”