Kim Petras announces ‘Feed The Beast’ world tour

Kim Petras has announced plans to tour her debut album ‘Feed The Beast’.

The dance–pop star, who is set to release her debut album of the same name this Friday (June 23), will kick off her huge 34 date global jaunt with a series of North American dates in September this year before she starts a UK/European tour in Birmingham in February 2024. Further dates will also take in Glagow, Manchester and London.

Fans who purchase her new album will be given access to a pre-sale from 10am BST on Friday. For further information head here. Tickets will then go on general sale from 10am local time on Monday (June 26) and can be purchased in the UK here and US here.

Advertisement

The dates were announced in a video you can view below, which sees Petras walking the streets dressed as a knight. You can also view the full list of tour dates below.

Speaking about her UK/European leg Petras said: “The UK and rest of Europe holds a very special place in my heart. I know it has been a few years since my last tour – I’ve missed you! I’m so excited to bring you my biggest show yet. Let’s go all out and have the best time ever. I cannot wait to be back!”

Before that she will celebrate the release of her debut album ‘Feed The Beast’ by perfoming live on NBC’s TODAY as part of the Citi Concert Series this Friday.

The record will feature the already-released singles, ‘Brrr’, ‘Unholy’ with Sam Smith and ‘Alone’ with Nicki Minaj. The alt-pop star BANKS also has an appearance on the record.

Kim Petras’ ‘Feed The Beast’ world tour is as follows:

Advertisement

SEPTEMBER

27 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

30 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphiteater