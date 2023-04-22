Kim Petras enlists Nicki Minaj for new single ‘Alone’

Kim Petras has teamed up with Nicki Minaj for her new single, ‘Alone’.

The new single samples Alice Deejay’s 1998 dance classic ‘Better Off Alone’. Petras handles the chorus, singing: “I’ve been tryna give it to you all night/ What’s it gonna take to get you all alone?/ I just want you here by my side/ I don’t wanna be here, baby, on my own.”

It’s Petras’ first single since “bad bitch anthem” ‘brrrr’, which came out in January.

Check out ‘Alone’ below:

Petras then spoke to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music 1 show about the song. Discussing bringing Minaj on board, she said: “It doesn’t feel real still. Her singing ‘it’s Barbie and it’s Kim Petras,’ I cried, I was on the floor and then she calls me Kim Petty in it, which all my friends are like, ‘how do we not come up with that our entire lives?’ So she just changed my life in so many ways with that verse and that verse rips, I love her and I’m so inspired by her always, it’s crazy to me.”

She continued: “I don’t know how she does it, but she’s just the greatest ever. I’m so happy that she likes the song. We shot the music video together and she was like, ‘Ugh, when I heard the song, I just loved it,’ and that just made so happy. I feel like I’ve learned so much. I feel like I love her more.

“When the camera’s on, it’s crazy. She just goes into full superstar. Not that she’s ever not a superstar, but she just turns it on so effortlessly and it’s amazing to watch, and she was so nice to me and the dancers and everyone and was just really inspiring to see and to watch, and she was super encouraging and we just had a blast, so it was the best thing ever.”

Meanwhile, last month, Petras’ interpreter went viral for his explicit signing performance of ‘Throat Goat’ at Sydney WorldPride.