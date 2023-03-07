Kim Petras’ interpreter goes viral for explicit ‘Throat Goat’ signing at Sydney WorldPride

A sign language interpreter has gone viral after translating Kim Petras‘ performance at Sydney WorldPride last weekend – check out the posts below.

The German pop artist delivered a 13-track set at The Domain in the Australian city on Sunday (March 5), per Setlist.FM. She played her 2022 EP ‘Slut Pop’ in full, as well as recent single ‘Brrr’ and a solo rendition of her collaboration with Sam Smith, ‘Unholy’.

As Metro reports, Auslan interpreter Marc Ethan was on hand to translate the gig. Footage has since emerged of him enthusiastically thrusting his hips to ‘They Wanna Fuck’. Elsewhere, Ethan repeatedly mimed oral sex as Petras sang ‘Throat Goat’, which includes the lyrics: “I could take it all, love it big or small.”

Advertisement

“If anyone was going to outshine @kimpetras during her World Pride set, it was always going to be her sign language interpreter. HE GAVE EVERYTHING,” wrote one Twitter user alongside a fan-shot clip.

Another person said: “God bless the sign language interpreter for Kim Petras at World Pride. What a job.” A third fan added: “Y’all i have been OBSESSED with the interpreter for Kim Petras.”

You can see the videos and a range of reactions below.

Kim Petras’s AUSLAN sign interpreter signing to her song “Throat Goat” at Sydney WorldPride. https://t.co/3juBhCnzpA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 5, 2023

No surprise that @kimpetras was fucking stunning at #SydneyWorldPride even with a cold she TURNT IT OUT but can we just appreciate the auslan THROAT GOAT doing coconuts 😂👏❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/sqJnvSqw2G — ComfyDaddy (@ComfyAsFuck) March 5, 2023

If anyone was going to outshine @kimpetras during her World Pride set, it was always going to be her sign language interpreter. HE GAVE EVERYTHING. 💯🌈 pic.twitter.com/eb9NCgi3o7 — Will (@wlhrtz) March 5, 2023

god bless the sign language interpreter for kim petras at world pride. what a job. — roadkill (@cheesefry420) March 6, 2023

Advertisement

kim petras’ AUSLAN interpreter at worldpride… you will always be famous pic.twitter.com/B9yGUJIm07 — jackson langford (@jacksonlangford) March 5, 2023

The sign language interpreter during XXX by Kim Petras I am crying😭 pic.twitter.com/2ZH50Sg6GW — 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐨💋 (@thatswiftbitch) March 5, 2023

Watching @kimpetras at the World Pride closing ceremony was a blast, but full credit has to go to the sign language interpreter who absolutely nailed it. pic.twitter.com/7wLKAoXCTQ — Andrew Macfarlane (@andrewmacfnz) March 5, 2023

The sign language interpreter for @KimPetras is just like me forreal pic.twitter.com/tQccpO1GJL — cage🥶 (@ihatecage) March 5, 2023

The closing Sydney WorldPride concert from Petras also featured a set by MUNA along with a host of local acts including G Flip, Peach PRC, Alter Boy, BVT, Vetta Borne and Keiynan Lonsdale.

Petras was last in Australia in 2019, when she headlined that year’s Mardi Gras. In a statement, Petras called that performance “a really inspiring moment” and “one of my favourite Pride events ever”.

She added that she was “really excited to see my Australian fans again and take everything to a whole new level”.

Meanwhile, Kylie Minogue, Charli XCX and Jessica Mauboy took to the stage as part of Sydney WorldPride’s official opening concert, Live and Proud, at The Domain on February 24.

Kim Petras last month joined Sam Smith on-stage at the Grammys and BRITs to perform ‘Unholy’, with the latter appearance sparking over 100 Ofcom complaints.