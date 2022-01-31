Kim Petras is teasing new music after sharing clips of new song

Kim Petras is teasing more new music after sharing several clips of a new song – check it out below.

It comes after Petras shared new song ‘Coconuts’ last month and shared a teaser of a different track ‘Something About U’ in December.

Petras shared this latest new snippet last Friday (January 28), which was also linked to a new website about the single, which you can view here. The site lists pre-save options for the new song that has yet to be announced.

Then, over the weekend, Petras confirmed she was “about to drop” something new and then shared a further eight-second clip of the new track on social media yesterday (January 30).

Listen to the clips here:

I’m about to drop pic.twitter.com/SRPPeEGzNv — KIM PETRAS ❤️‍🔥 (@kimpetras) January 29, 2022

‘Coconuts’ was Petras’ second new track of 2021, following the release of ‘Future Starts Now’ back in October.

Both songs will appear on her as-yet-untitled second album, which is due to land sometime in 2022. Petras confirmed in July that the upcoming record was “fully done”, and would feature “no sad songs”.

In a four-star review of Petras’ debut record ‘Clarity’, NME‘s Nick Levine called it a “hook-packed” and “complex album that’s boastful but never one-note,” adding that Petras “already sounds like a legit pop star”.

Petras revealed at 2020’s NME Awards that she wants to work with Robyn. “I would die. She’s the queen of the Earth,” the German singer-songwriter said, before adding how much she admires Courtney Love. “She’s an icon… a badass forever,” Petras said of the Hole musician.