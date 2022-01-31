NewsMusic News

Kim Petras is teasing new music after sharing clips of new song

More new music looks to be on the way soon

By Elizabeth Aubrey
Kim Petras
Kim Petras. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Kim Petras is teasing more new music after sharing several clips of a new song – check it out below.

It comes after Petras shared new song ‘Coconuts’ last month and shared a teaser of a different track ‘Something About U’ in December.

Petras shared this latest new snippet last Friday (January 28), which was also linked to a new website about the single, which you can view here. The site lists pre-save options for the new song that has yet to be announced.

Then, over the weekend, Petras confirmed she was “about to drop” something new and then shared a further eight-second clip of the new track on social media yesterday (January 30).

Listen to the clips here:

‘Coconuts’ was Petras’ second new track of 2021, following the release of ‘Future Starts Now’ back in October.

Both songs will appear on her as-yet-untitled second album, which is due to land sometime in 2022. Petras confirmed in July that the upcoming record was “fully done”, and would feature “no sad songs”.

In a four-star review of Petras’ debut record ‘Clarity’, NME‘s Nick Levine called it a “hook-packed” and “complex album that’s boastful but never one-note,” adding that Petras “already sounds like a legit pop star”.

Petras revealed at 2020’s NME Awards that she wants to work with Robyn. “I would die. She’s the queen of the Earth,” the German singer-songwriter said, before adding how much she admires Courtney Love. “She’s an icon… a badass forever,” Petras said of the Hole musician.

