Kim Petras reveals new album is “fully done” and first single is on its way

Kim Petras has revealed that her new album is “fully done” and that fans can expect the first single to arrive in “a few weeks”.

There will be “no sad songs” on the follow-up to 2019’s Halloween-themed ‘Turn Off The Light’, according to Petras, who shared news of the new album on Twitter yesterday (July 4).

She also confirmed that the album was “fully done” and that she plans to debut the first single during her performance at Chicago’s Lollapalooza on July 29, where she will share the stage with the likes of Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Eat World, Steve Aoki, Dominic Fike and more.

Petras also revealed that her Lollapalooza set will feature choreography and see her joined by dancers for the first time. You can see her tweets below.

albums fully done . first single in a few weeks 💗🥲 — KIM PETRAS 🐩 (@kimpetras) July 4, 2021

also gonna do choreo and have dancers for the first time 🥲 — KIM PETRAS 🐩 (@kimpetras) July 4, 2021

The single will follow last year’s sun-kissed ‘Malibu’ and her guest spot on ElyOtto’s ‘SugarCrash!’ track in April with Curtis Waters.

Speaking on ‘Malibu’, Petras said at the time of its release: “‘Malibu’ is a return to colour, the feeling of being in love, and the escapism pop that I love the most.

“After ‘Clarity’, I had cried all my tears and moved on, so this is a reflection of how I’ve been feeling. I just want ‘Malibu’ to be a fizzy, refreshing drink that comes to you during this quarantine and makes you forget all your anxieties.”

In a four-star review of Petras’ debut record ‘Clarity’, NME‘s Nick Levine called it a “hook-packed” and “complex album that’s boastful but never one-note,” adding that Petras “already sounds like a legit pop star”.

Meanwhile, Petras revealed at last year’s NME Awards that she wants to work with Robyn.

“I would die. She’s the queen of the Earth,” the German singer-songwriter said, before adding how much she admires Courtney Love. “She’s an icon… a badass forever,” Petras said of the Hole musician.