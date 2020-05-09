Listen to Kim Petras’ sun-kissed new single ‘Malibu’

Kim Petras has shared a new single called ‘Malibu’ – you can listen to it below.

The Los Angeles-based pop star, whose first two records ‘Clarity‘ and ‘Turn Off The Light’ arrived in 2019, released the upbeat, summer-ready smash on Thursday (May 7).

“‘Malibu’ is a return to colour, the feeling of being in love, and the escapism pop that I love the most,” Petras explained of the song.

“After ‘Clarity’, I had cried all my tears and moved on, so this is a reflection of how I’ve been feeling. I just want ‘Malibu’ to be a fizzy, refreshing drink that comes to you during this quarantine and makes you forget all your anxieties.”

The singer added that she “hope[s] this can be a little vitamin shot that brightens your day”.

The new single arrived with a suitably colourful official video in which we see the creation of a ‘Malibu’ perfume.

Meanwhile, Kim Petras has taken part in a number of live-streamed sessions as the coronavirus crisis continues. Most recently, she joined Troye Sivan on a Stonewall benefit show where she covered Paris Hilton’s debut single, ‘Stars Are Blind’.

Earlier this year, Petras told NME that she hoped to collaborate with Robyn in the future. “I would die. She’s the queen of the Earth,” she said. You can watch that interview above.

In a four-star review of ‘Clarity’, NME said that the project saw Petras “establish a glamorously appealing pop persona that’s all her own: resilient, materialistic, ready and able to call the shots.”