Kim Petras pays tribute to SOPHIE at 2023 Grammys

Kim Petras paid tribute to SOPHIE at the 2023 Grammys tonight (February 5) as she became the first transgender woman to win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

The German pop star collected the award alongside Sam Smith for their hit collaboration ‘Unholy’.

Petras accepted the mic with Smith watching on behind her, telling the audience at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena: “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award. I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight.

“SOPHIE especially, my friend who passed away two years ago who told me this would happen and always believed in me. Thank you so much for your inspiration, SOPHIE. I adore you and your inspiration will always be in my music.”

She continued to thank Madonna “for fighting for LGBTQ rights” and her mother. “I grew up next to a highway in nowhere Germany and my mother believed me that I was a girl and I wouldn’t be here without her and her support,” Petras said.

SOPHIE died in January 2021 following an accident in Athens. The DJ and producer was 34 years old.

The 2023 Grammys are currently taking place in Los Angeles. Going into the event, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Adele and Harry Styles led the nominations.

Performances will come from Styles, Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Petras, Smith, Stevie Wonder, and more. A special performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop will also be held, featuring LL Cool J, Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul, Missy Elliott, and many others.

The in memoriam segment, meanwhile, will be soundtracked by performances by Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Migos’ Quavo.

Trevor Noah will host the 2023 Grammys, marking his third consecutive year helming the event. Find out how to watch the ceremony here and keep checking back to NME.com for all the action as it happens.