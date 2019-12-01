Kim Petras has responded on social media after the Westboro Baptist Church (WBC) announced plans to picket her show in Kansas City today (December 1).

The church has become notorious for its protests, particularly against members of the LGBTQ+ community. On November 28 the church posted a statement on Twitter indicating their intention to picket Petras’ concert. The tweet references the singer’s transgender identity, and calls on its followers to “preach the gospel” outside the event.

Yesterday (November 30) Petras acknowledged the news in typically entertaining fashion, sharing a clip bearing the headline “Hoes mad”. See the tweet below.

this is my official statement on wbc picketing my show in kansas tomorrow. this is the energy i’m bringing n it should be yours too 💓 https://t.co/eENYnhCMJg pic.twitter.com/7CO8JSUbdj — KIM PETRAS 🕷 (@kimpetras) November 30, 2019

It’s also emerged that four new Kim Petras billboards have recently appeared close to the WBC headquarters in Kansas, in a move which appears to be intentional, as TMZ reports.

The signs read “Call Me Baby,” and include Petras’ name and the phone number from her song ‘Got My Number’. Petras herself was suitably impressed by the move.

wtfff this is fkn amazing 😂!!! https://t.co/zlJPbkgdI6 — KIM PETRAS 🕷 (@kimpetras) November 15, 2019

In a four-star review of Petras’ debut album ‘Clarity’, released earlier this year, NME said: “On ‘Clarity’ she establishes a glamorously appealing pop persona that’s all her own: resilient, materialistic, ready and able to call the shots.

“By the end of the project, the only logical conclusion is that Petras already sounds like a legit pop star. Now it’s time for the world to make her one.”