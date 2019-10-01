Kim Petras has just released a full Halloween-themed album

Track titles include 'TRANSylvania', 'Death By Sex' and 'Boo! Bitch!'

Kim Petras has just released an entire album of Halloween-themed songs, titled ‘Turn Off The Light’ and is available to stream now.

The 17-track album features eight songs that originally appeared on her Halloween EP ‘Turn Off The Light Vol. 1’ last year. She’s now expanded the project to a full-length album.

“i know u were expecting vol 2 but I’m giving u the whole damn story,” Petras said in a Facebook post sharing the project earlier today (October 1).

One of the tracks, ‘Turn Off The Light’, features Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, the iconic horror character portrayed by Cassandra Peterson.

The full tracklist for ‘Turn Off The Light’ is as follows:

‘Purgatory’

‘There Will Be Blood’

‘Bloody Valentine’

‘Wrong Turn’

‘<Demons>’

‘Massacre’

‘Knives’

‘Death By Sex’

‘o m e n’

‘Close Your Eyes’

‘TRANSylvania’

‘Turn Off The Light (feat. Elvira, Mistress of the Dark)’

‘Tell Me It’s A Nightmare’

‘i don’t wanna die…’

‘In The Next Life’

‘Boo! Bitch!’

‘Everybody Dies’

It’ll be Petras’ second album of 2019, following her debut album ‘Clarity’, which appeared in June.

In a four-star NME review, we called ‘Clarity’ “a complex album that’s boastful but never one-note; the German singer-songwriter already sounds like a legit pop star.”