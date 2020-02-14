Kim Petras wants to collaborate with “queen of the Earth” Robyn

At the NME Awards 2020 this week, Kim Petras revealed that she wants to work with Robyn. Check out our interview with her above.

German pop singer Petras was in attendance at the ceremony in London on Wednesday night (February 12) to present Slipknot with their Best Band In The World award, and spoke to NME backstage about how her night was going.

“Taylor Swift said hi to me,” Petras revealed. “She was like, ‘I’m a fan’, so I’m shook right now. I can’t believe it. It was the first time I’ve met her. I was just like, [timidly] ‘You’re an icon.'”

Petras went on to add about how she would love to collaborate with Robyn (“I would die. She’s the queen of the Earth”) and how she admires Courtney Love (“She’s an icon… a badass forever”).

In our review of Petras’ debut record ‘Clarity’, we said it was “hook-packed” and “a complex album that’s boastful but never one-note,” adding that Petras “already sounds like a legit pop star”.

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music. See the full winners list here.

