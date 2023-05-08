VIVIZ, ONEUS join line-up of 2023 Kimchi Festival Canada

K-pop acts VIVIZ, ONEUS and more are set to perform at Kimchi Festival Canada next month.

Over the weekend, Kimchi Festival Canada announced its first line-up of artists on its official Instagram page. The upcoming festival will feature appearances by girl group VIVIZ, boyband ONEUS, ex-Wonder Girls member Sunye, rapper Cheetah, duo 6band and DJ Flash Finger.

Kimchi Festival Canada will be held at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan from June 23 to 24. The above line-up is set to perform on the June 24 date of the upcoming festival.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kimchi Festival Canada is set to announce a second line-up for June 23 at a later date. Tickets for the upcoming festival are available now via Ticketmaster Canada.

In other touring news, K-pop soloist Kwon Eun-bi and boyband KINGDOM are set to perform at K-Fest in the Canadian capital city of Ottawa. The festival celebrates the 60th diplomatic anniversary between Korea and Canada, and also acts as the main event of the KCC-hosted 2023 Korea Week.

In the neighbouring United States, TRI.BE are set to kick off their first-ever tour of the country next month. Their 2023 ‘Vida Loca’ US tour will see the girl group perform in 17 cities across the US, starting with Orlando, Florida on June 6.

Meanwhile, Baekhyun from EXO and Red Velvet‘s Seulgi have been added to the line-up of KAMPFEST CDMX, set to take place at the Parque Bicentenario in Mexico City, Mexico on August 19 and 20. Check out the full list of artists here.