King Charles III’s coronation concert offers 10,000 free tickets in ballot

A ballot has opened, giving the public the opportunity to attend the concert at Windsor Castle to mark King Charles III’s coronation.

A total of 10,000 free tickets are being made available for the event on May 7, the day after King Charles III is crowned at Westminster Abbey.

The concert will be broadcast on BBC TV, radio and online, with the BBC confirming a line-up that will feature “musical icons and contemporary stars”, which is still to be confirmed. The ballot will be open until 11.59pm on February 28, with 5000 pairs of tickets available. Find out more and enter the ballot here.

Advertisement

The BBC has said that tickets would be allocated based on the geographical spread of the UK population, with those successful notified by late April.

“Attended by a public audience including volunteers from The King and The Queen Consort’s many charity affiliations, the concert will see a world-class orchestra play interpretations of musical favourites fronted by fantastic entertainers, alongside performers from the world of dance and the arts,” the BBC said in a statement.

“The performances will be supported by staging and effects located on the Castle’s East Lawn and will also feature a selection of spoken word sequences delivered by stars of stage and screen.”

🚨 The ticket ballot for the Coronation Concert is open! 🚨 Find out more and enter for your chance to attend the special event on Sunday 7 May at Windsor Castle ⬇️ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 10, 2023

BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore said: “The coronation concert on the BBC will bring the nation together to mark this momentous occasion and we are thrilled to be able to offer the public the opportunity to be part of the event at Windsor Castle through a national ballot, as well as providing audiences with exclusive coverage across TV and radio.”

In other news, The Spice Girls are rumoured to be reforming for a special performance at the coronation of King Charles III, according to reports.

Advertisement

Via a story in The Sun, the group are reportedly central to plans for the three-day celebration due to take place in May.

If the reunion happens, it will be the first time all five singers – including Victoria Beckham – will have performed together since the 2012 closing ceremony of the Olympics.

Mel B recently hinted at an upcoming announcement involving all five original members, saying: “I am probably going to get told off. It is a project that we’re very excited about. It will be all five of us.”