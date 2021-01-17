King Crimson’s Robert Fripp and singer Toyah Willcox have shared another cover from their kitchen as part of an ongoing series.

The couple, who are married, launched their Sunday Lunch video series last year, sharing renditions of songs by Nirvana, David Bowie and more through Willcox’s YouTube channel.

Last week (January 10), the pair revealed a version of Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ that saw Willcox perform from an exercise bike. That video soon went viral and the couple acknowledged its success at the start of their new video, in which they covered Billy Idol’s ‘Rebel Yell’.

“Last week you ‘racked’ up over 2.7million views and made the video trend worldwide,” a title screen read at the start of the video. “We are so very humbled. THANK YOU.”

The series then continued with Fripp and Willcox performing ‘Rebel Yell’ with Willcox dressed as a cheerleader and waving pom-poms around as Fripp played the guitar. Watch it below now.

So far this year, Fripp and Willcox have also covered Led Zeppelin’s 1971 classic ‘Black Dog’. They also shared a New Year’s message with their viewers in a separate video.

“For my 2021, I wish for an inclusive, equitable and compassionate society,” Fripp said in that clip. “And how I’m gonna get my wishes [is] by strapping on my guitar and rocking out like an uncontrollable fireball of rock fury.”

Last October, former King Crimson singer and bassist Gordon Haskell died aged 74. The late musician was asked by Fripp to join the band in 1970 following the departure of Greg Lake, their original vocalist.

Bill Rieflin, the former drummer of King Crimson, also passed away last March. He was 59 years old.