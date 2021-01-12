King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp and his wife Toyah Willcox delivered a cover of Metallica‘s ‘Enter Sandman’ during a recent lockdown performance – watch below.

The pair launched their Sunday Lunch video series in 2020 via Willcox’s official YouTube channel, sharing renditions of tracks by the likes of Nirvana, David Bowie and Sex Pistols recorded at their home.

Continuing the project into 2021, the couple shared a Sunday Lockdown Lunch instalment over the weekend (January 10). The clips sees Fripp play the iconic ‘Enter Sandman’ guitar riff as his wife provides vocals while riding an exercise bike.

At the end of the video, Fripp laughs as he wishes his fans a happy new year. “Happy lockdown lunch, everybody!” Willcox shouts.

During last week’s edition of Sunday Lunch (January 3), the pair performed Led Zeppelin‘s 1971 classic ‘Black Dog’ in their kitchen. You can watch the full series so far here.

“For my 2021, I wish for an inclusive, equitable and compassionate society,” Fripp told viewers in a separate ‘Happy New Year’ video. “And how I’m gonna get my wishes [is] by strapping on my guitar and rocking out like an uncontrollable fireball of rock fury.”

Willcox added: “He’s a beast!”

Last October, former King Crimson singer and bassist Gordon Haskell died aged 74. The late musician was asked by Fripp to join the band in 1970 following the departure of Greg Lake, their original vocalist.

Bill Rieflin, the former drummer of King Crimson, also passed away last March. He was 59 years old.