King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, singer Toyah Willcox, have shared a cover of Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ – watch it below.

The pair launched their Sunday Lunch video series last year, sharing renditions of songs by Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica and more through Willcox’s YouTube channel.

Last week (January 17), the pair revealed a version of Billy Idol’s ‘Rebel Yell’ with Willcox dressed as a cheerleader and waving pom-poms around as Fripp played the guitar.

Advertisement

This week’s kitchen cover sees the couple take on Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Welcome To The Junge’, with Willcox performing while holding a pair of blue gym weights.

“Welcome To The Jungle and welcome to a new exercise lesson with your favourite pair,” Willcox captioned the new video.

You can watch their latest cover below:

Earlier this year, Fripp and Willcox covered Led Zeppelin’s 1971 classic ‘Black Dog’. They also shared a New Year’s message with their viewers in a separate video.

“For my 2021, I wish for an inclusive, equitable and compassionate society,” Fripp said in that clip. “And how I’m gonna get my wishes [is] by strapping on my guitar and rocking out like an uncontrollable fireball of rock fury.”

Advertisement

Last October, former King Crimson singer and bassist Gordon Haskell died aged 74. The late musician was asked by Fripp to join the band in 1970 following the departure of Greg Lake, their original vocalist.

Bill Rieflin, the former drummer of King Crimson, also passed away last March. He was 59 years old.

Meanwhile, Slash has said he’s optimistic that 2021 will see new releases from both Guns N’ Rosesand his band with Myles Kennedy.

The guitarist said he’s recently been working with bassist Duff McKagan on material expected to form the first new Guns N’ Roses album since 2008’s notoriously delayed ‘Chinese Democracy’.