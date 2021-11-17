King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard announce 2022 world tour

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have announced a colossal 2022 world tour, hitting Europe, the UK and both North and South America.
The tour will commence in late March with three festival dates in Argentina, Brazil and Colombia, respectively, before taking on a string of North American dates through to the end of May.
The Australian band will then play a large run of festival dates throughout Europe from the beginning of June, including the sold-out Primavera Sound, before heading back to North America for a show in Miami. Then, they’ll return to Europe in late July for more gigs and festivals, wrapping up that leg in late August.
Finally, they’ll play 19 North American dates, some of which were pushed back from 2021, in October alone. These include several ‘three-hour marathon sets’, two of which will take place at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The final show of the tour will take place at The Criterion in Oklahoma City on Halloween.
A string of support acts have been recruited for the tour, including Amyl And The Sniffers, The Murlocs and more. The full list of opening acts and ticketing details are available through the band’s website.
This just-announced tour follows the band’s planned dates in their native Australia at the end of this year, where they will play a multi-night residency at Brisbane’s Princess Theatre.
In June, the ever-prolific band released their 18th studio album ‘Butterfly 3000’. In a review, NME‘s Becky Rogers wrote, “It may be set apart from the rest of the Gizzverse repertoire, but ‘Butterfly 3000’ sounds familiar nonetheless.
“Given that they’re self-confessed music-geeks, it’s no surprise that King Gizzard have considered every element right down to the mid-phrase time changes and dub-trance experimentation.”
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s 2022 world tour dates are:
MARCH
19 – Buenos Aires, Lollapalooza Argentina
26 – São Paulo, Lollapalooza Brazil
27 – Bogotá, Festival Estereo Picnic
APRIL
17 – Las Vegas, Event Lawn at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
24 – San Luis Obispo, Madonna Inn
26 – Sonoma, Gundlach Bundschu
27 – Petaluma, Phoenix Theater
30 – Atlanta, Shaky Knees Festival
MAY
20 – Cleveland, Agora Theater
21 – Columbus, Express Live
22 – Millvale, Mr. Smalls Funhouse
24 – Rochester, Water Street Music Hall
25 – South Burlington, Higher Ground
26 – South Burlington, Higher Ground
31 – Athens (Greece), Gagarin 205
JUNE
1 – Athens, Gagarin 205
3 – Barcelona, Primavera Sound
5 – Barcelona, Primavera In The City
6 – Barcelona, Primavera In The City
7 – Barcelona, Primavera In The City
9 – Barcelona, Primavera Sound
11 – Mannheim, Maifeld Derby Festival
14 – Berlin, Tempodrom
18 – Miami (USA), Space Park
JULY
31 – Waterford, All Together Now
AUGUST
2 – Šibenik, St. Michael’s Fortress
3 – Šibenik, St. Michael’s Fortress
5 – Prague, Archa Theatre
7 – Vienna, Arena Wien
9 – Leipzig, Parkbühne
10 – Munich, Tonhalle
12 – Val de Bagnes, Rocklette, Palp Festival
18 – Paredes de Coura, Parades de Coura Festival
19 – Gueret, Check in Party Festival
20 – Saint-Malo, La Route du Rock Festival
23 – Cologne, E-Werk
24 – Hamburg, Markthalle
27 – Málaga, Canela Party
OCTOBER
2 – Berkeley, Greek Theatre
4 – Portland, Roseland Theater
5 – Vancouver, PNE Forum
6 – Seattle, Moore Theatre
10 – Colorado, Red Rocks
11 – Colorado, Red Rocks
14 – St Paul, Palace Theatre
15 – Chicago, Radius
16 – Detroit, Masonic Temple
18 – Toronto, History
19 – Montreal, L’Olympia
21 – New York City, Forest Hills Stadium
22 – Philadelphia, Franklin Music Hall
23 – Washington, The Anthem at the Wharf
24 – Asheville, Rabbit Rabbit
26 – Atlanta, The Eastern
27 – New Orleans, Orpheum Theater
31 – Oklahoma City, The Criterion