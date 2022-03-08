King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard announce details of 20th album

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard have announced details of their 20th album today (March 8).

The band’s next album, called ‘Omnium Gatherum’ is released on March 22. The first song from the album, ‘The Dripping Tap’, has also been released and you can listen to that below.

Posting about the news on Instagram, King Gizzard wrote: “PSA for the weirdo swarm! …You’re gonna love ‘Omnium Gatherum’ – it’s fun. Thanks for sticking round for 20 albums folks. Here’s to 20 more.”

You can see that and hear some clips of new music below:

Back in November, the band announced details of a huge 2022 world tour, hitting Europe, the UK and both North and South America.

The tour will commence in late March with three festival dates in Argentina, Brazil and Colombia, respectively, before taking on a string of North American dates through to the end of May.

The Australian band will then play a large run of festival dates throughout Europe from the beginning of June, including the sold-out Primavera Sound, before heading back to North America for a show in Miami. Then, they’ll return to Europe in late July for more gigs and festivals, wrapping up that leg in late August.

Finally, they’ll play 19 North American dates, some of which were pushed back from 2021, in October alone. These include several ‘three-hour marathon sets’, two of which will take place at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The final show of the tour will take place at The Criterion in Oklahoma City on Halloween.

A string of support acts have been recruited for the tour, including Amyl And The Sniffers, The Murlocs and more. The full list of opening acts and ticketing details are available through the band’s website.