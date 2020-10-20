King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard announce new studio album ‘K.G.’

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard have announced their first studio album in over a year, ‘K.G.’

After days of teasing the album in a variety of unorthodox ways – including shaving the letters ‘K.G.’ into a band member’s head – the band’s label, Flightless, confirmed the album today (October 21) on social media before the band did it themselves.

Pre-orders for the album – the follow up to 2019’s ‘Infest The Rats Nest’ – are available from midnight October 22 AEDT (2pm October 21 BST).

While a release date for the album has yet to be revealed, Flightless has revealed that there will be three limited edition vinyls of the album up for grabs – one white, one yellow and one blue.

Only 2,000 copies of each colour vinyl will be pressed, with each copy featuring 3D embossing on rainbow mirrorboard. Furthermore, the records are being produced by an eco-friendly factory with “sustainable bio-mass driven technology and green power”.

Alongside the announcement of ‘K.G.’, the Melbourne band have also announced a forthcoming live album, ‘Live In San Francisco ’16’.

This announcement comes following the release of King Gizzard’s latest single, ‘Automation‘. Inspired by Grimes, the band also released raw audio stems and video footage for the track, asking fans to create their own remix and music video.

‘Automation’ followed on from previous single ‘Straws In The Wind‘ which dropped back in September, along with ‘Honey‘ and ‘Some Of Us‘ earlier this year.

In addition to the forthcoming ‘Live In San Francisco ’16’, the band has dropped four other live albums this year, including the double album and film Chunky Shrapnel.

In an interview with NME, Chunky Shrapnel director John Angus Stewart spoke about what he hoped to achieve with the documentary.

“If you like this music, you’ll get an insight into who these people are,” he said.

“But I didn’t want to frame them as these godlike figures, because to me that’s kind of bullshit. They’re just normal dudes.”