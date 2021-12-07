King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard announce remix album ‘Butterfly 3001’

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have announced a full album of remixed tracks from their latest record, ‘Butterfly 3000’.

Set to arrive on January 21, ‘Butterfly 3001’ features contributions by the Flaming Lips, DJ Shadow, Peaches and more, along with the likes of Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith and fellow Australian act Confidence Man on the digital edition. Pre-orders are available now.

To coincide with the announcement, the psych-rock outfit have shared two cuts from the LP; a remix of ‘Butterfly 3000’ by Peaches and a ‘Shanghai’ dub version by The Scientist. Listen to both below:

“We’ve put off doing a remix album for a long time,” said the band’s Joey Walker in an accompanying statement. “Maybe it was conscious, maybe it wasn’t. But it’s happening now.”

“That’s not to say that Butterfly 3000 makes the most sense to remix. It might seem like the obvious one, but it’s not. Yes it’s electronic. But so is a fridge. Have you tried to dance to Butterfly? It’s hard. It ties your shoelaces together. It’s duplicitous in its simplicity.

“But Butterfly 3001 expands on this. It also deviates and obliterates. We’re honored to have such esteemed people go to work on these songs. We hope you love this album as much as we do. See you in DA CLUB!!!”

‘Butterfly 3000’ arrived in June of this year without any singles leading up to it. Their 18th studio album overall, it marked their second for 2021, following on from ‘L.W.’ back in February.

‘Butterfly 3000’ was released without any singles leading up to it, but every track on the album received a music video following its arrival. Those included the band exploring their home of Melbourne in the clip for ‘Yours’, and pairing ‘Interior People’ with Miyazaki-inspired animated visuals.

Last month, King Gizzard announced a massive world tour for 2022. Kicking off in March, the run will include dates in Europe, the UK and both North and South America.

The tracklist for King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s ‘Butterfly 3001’ is:

1. Black Hot Soup (DJ Shadow “My Own Reality” Re-Write)

2. Shanghai (Dub by The Scientist)

3. Shanghai (Deaton Chris Anthony Remix)

4. Dreams (Yu Su Instrumental Mix)

5. Blue Morpho (Donato Dozzy Remix)

6. Blue Morpho (Vril Remix)

7. Blue Morpho (Ciel’s Fluttering Dub)

8. Blue Morpho (Zandoli II Remix)

9. Catching Smoke (DāM-FunK Instrumental Re-Freak)

10. Ya Love (Flaming Lips’ Fascinating Haircut Re-Do)

11. Ya Love (Geneva Jacuzzi Remix)

12. Ya Love (Héctor Oaks Playing w/ Fire Mix)

13. 2.02 Killer Year (Bullant’s Fuck Mike Love Remix)

14. Yours (Fred P Journey Mix)

15. Butterfly 3000 (Terry Tracksuit Remix)

16. Neu Butterfly 3000 (Peaches Remix)

17. Catching Smoke (4am Wack Rmx by Hieroglyphic Being)*

18. Blue Morpho (Mall Grab Remix)*

19. Dreams (Peaking Lights Trancedellic Macrodosing Mix)*

20. Interior People (Confidence Man Remix)*

21. Catching Smoke (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix)*

* Available on digital release only