King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard reschedule US tour to 2022

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have once again rescheduled their planned US and Canadian tour dates.

The Australian psych rockers were originally set to tour the States last year, but were forced to push dates back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those dates have now moved again to October 2022.

Melbourne folk singer-songwriter Leah Senior will continue to support the band on the tour, which includes three-hour-long marathon sets at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley and Red Rocks in Colorado.

USA/CANADA PEEPS: We’ve made the (very hard) decision to reschedule our USA/CAN tour once again. Thanks to every gizzhead for your ongoing support and love. We will get back on the road as soon as we can. Love king gizz Xoxox 🚨see full post on Instagram🚨 pic.twitter.com/nmgeR6U9Hc — King Gizzard (@kinggizzard) May 24, 2021

Many of the shows have been rescheduled to the same venue, with previously-purchased tickets valid for the new dates. An exception is the band’s New York date – tickets for this show have been cancelled, with a new venue to be announced soon. Ticketholders for the previously scheduled show will need to purchase a new ticket when they go on sale.

“This was an extraordinarily tough decision to make but I hope y’all can understand the complexities that come with a giant tour of the States and Canada with a 6 piece band and a 6 person crew from Australia during a pandemic,” the band wrote on social media when sharing the news.

“Thanks to every gizzhead for your ongoing support and love. We will get back on the road as soon as we can.”

When King Gizz do eventually tour the US next year, they’ll have plenty of new material in tow to perform. The band’s latest album ‘L.W.’ was released in February, a companion to previous album ‘K.G.’, which dropped in November of last year.

Both heavily utilise microtonal tunings, a theme the band introduced with their 2017 album ‘Flying Microtonal Banana’.

Earlier this month, the band announced their “melodic” and “psychedelic” new album ‘Butterfly 3000’ would arrive on June 11.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s rescheduled 2022 US/Canada tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Sunday 2 – Berkeley, Greek Theatre

Tuesday 4 – Portland, Roseland Theater

Wednesday 5 – Vancouver, PNE Forum

Thursday 6 – Seattle, Moore Theatre

Monday 10, Tuesday 11 – Colorado, Red Rocks

Friday 14 – St Paul, Palace Theatre

Saturday 15 – Chicago, Radius

Sunday 16 – Detroit, Masonic Temple

Tuesday 18 – Toronto, TBA

Wednesday 19 – Montreal, L’Olympia

Saturday 22 – Philadelphia, Franklin Music Hall

Sunday 23 – Washington, The Anthem at the Wharf

Monday 24 – Asheville, Rabbit Rabbit

Wednesday 26 – Atlanta, The Eastern

Monday 31 – Oklahoma City, The Criterion