King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard return with new single ‘Honey’

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard have returned with their first new material of 2020 – a new single entitled ‘Honey’.

The track premiered at midnight today (July 15), alongside an accompanying music video featuring frontman Stu Mackenzie playing a microtonal guitar in a variety of locations. Watch it below:

The visual was directed, edited and shot by John Angus Stewart and produced by Max Coles. The song was recorded and mixed by Mackenzie and mastered by Grammy-nominated engineer Joe Carra.

“Shot at sunset during the apocalypse with a reeeeeeal long lens,” Mackenzie wrote on Twitter upon the song’s release.

“I wrote this song a couple of years ago. It’s nice to have it out in the world.”

While King Gizzard’s last original release was 2019’s ‘Infest The Rats’ Nest’, the band have released four live albums this year, including double album/feature film Chunky Shrapnel in April.

In June, the band released the documentary film RATTY, which revolved around the making of ‘Infest The Rats’ Nest’.

Similarly to ‘Honey’, the film was shot and edited by Stewart. In an interview with NME, Stewart said he didn’t want Chunky Shrapnel to “feel like a puff piece” about the band.

“If you like this music, you’ll get an insight into who these people are,” he said.

“But I didn’t want to frame them as these godlike figures, because to me that’s kind of bullshit. They’re just normal dudes.”