King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard say they’ll release three more albums in 2022

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard have teased their 21st, 22nd and 23rd studio albums, telling fans that all three will arrive before the end of 2022.

The announcement was made in a casual Tweet shared on Saturday (June 18), plainly reading: “3 more albums this year.” Should they accomplish the feat, King Gizzard will have a total of five albums under their belt for 2022: the vinyl-exclusive ‘Made In Timeland’ was released back in March, while ‘Omnium Gatherum’ – their first double album – landed in April.

3 more albums this year — King Gizzard (@kinggizzard) June 17, 2022

Earlier this month, the band confirmed they had completed at least two of their upcoming records, describing the material on them as “jammy and meandering, kinda funky-prog-something”. In an interview with Australian broadcaster triple j, guitarist Joey Walker explained: “They’re kind of a response to us not being able to get together and play during lockdowns. It’s just jamming and the product of that.”

King Gizzard are notoriously prolific. Over the past decade, they’ve released 20 studio albums, 13 live albums, two compilations, an EP and a remix album. That said, they’ve only released five albums in a single calendar year once before; in 2017, they delivered ‘Flying Microtonal Banana’, ‘Murder Of The Universe’, the Mild High Club-assisted ‘Sketches Of Brunswick East’, ‘Polygondwanaland’ and ‘Gumboot Soup’.

Last week, the band won the inaugural Environmental Music Prize. They were awarded $20,000 for taking out the title, the entirety of which they subsequently donated to The Wilderness Society. Speaking on the win, frontman Stu Mackenzie said the band were “so humbled” to have taken out the prize. “It’s fantastic and deeply important for initiatives like this one, to help build community around the fight against the climate crisis,” he said.