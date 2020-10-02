King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard share demos collection and live album

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have shared two new releases on their Bandcamp – a 28-track demo collection and a live album recorded at a show in Asheville, North Carolina last year.

Stream both releases below – they’re available for digital download here. The albums have also dropped alongside limited edition shirts based around each release.

The two-volume demo collection features recordings captured between 2011 and 2020, and includes older cuts like ‘Footy Footy’ and ‘Evil Death Roll’ along with recent singles ‘Honey’ and ‘Straws in the Wind’.

‘Live in Asheville ’19’ sees the band performing at New Belgium Brewing Company in Asheville in September 2019. The wide-ranging set draws heavily on material from 2019 albums ‘Fishing for Fishes’ and ‘Infest the Rats’ Nest’, also including fan favourites like ‘Rattlesnake’ and ‘People-Vultures’.

The band hinted at the “double drop” release in a newsletter on Tuesday (September 29), with another drop to come that was “way more legit”. They also teased a new music video, which promises to be “the most DIY thing ever”.

King Gizz have released several live albums over the past year – including the double album and feature film Chunky Shrapnel.

In an interview with NME, the film’s director John Angus Stewart discussed prioritising the band’s musical output rather than “pry” into artists’ personalities.

“To me, I think [King Gizzard’s] performance and their music is so fuckin’ interesting that you don’t have to do that. And in the end, they’re really interesting guys. They’re all really intelligent, really switched-on and super empathetic. But at the same time, what I find the most interesting about them is their music and how they play it. And that is what people should see.”

King Gizz returned with ‘Honey’, their first single for the year, back in July. They followed it up in August with ‘Some of Us’. The same month, longtime drummer and manager Eric Moore announced he was exiting the band to focus on his label, Flightless Records. Last month, the band released their first single since Moore’s departure with ‘Straws in the Wind’.