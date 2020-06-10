King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard to re-release nine albums on “eco-wax” vinyl

King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard will be re-releasing nine albums and a double-sided 12″ single from their massive discography as vinyl pressings on special “eco-wax”.

The band originally teased fans about the concept in late April.

Has anyone ever made a biodegradable ‘vinyl’ record? — King Gizzard (@kinggizzard) April 29, 2020

Dubbed “The ‘Rancid Rainwater’ Eco Wax Editions”, the collection will be released on June 20 as part of the global #LOVERECORDSTORES campaign. The ten offerings from King Gizzard were originally released on the Heavenly label between 2014 and 2017.

According to Heavenly Record’s website, all titles will be pressed on eco-wax, which is constituted from random leftover vinyl pellets. The assortment of pellets will grant a unique “murky pond water” look to the finished pressing, hence the name ‘Rancid Rainwater’. Vinyl sleeves will be produced using recycled board and printed using plant-based inks.

A recycled brown paper bag will be used for packaging in lieu of plastic shrink wrapping, and all promotional stickers will be combined on one paper sticker. And finally, all releases will be carbon offset in order to cover the carbon costs of both production and transport.

In a statement, King Gizzard’s Stu Mackenzie said: “In 2020, plastic is in our oceans, it’s in our soils, it’s in our bodies. The irony of making music that will be pressed on a giant plastic disc is not lost on me. It is a privilege and a responsibility to own this record or any other. Be thoughtful and be kind to Mother Nature. We need her.”

The full list of King Gizzard’s upcoming re-releases is as follows:

1. ‘Head On / Pill’ (2013)

2. ‘I’m In Your Mind Fuzz’ (2014)

3. ‘Quarters!’ (2015)

4. ‘Paper Mache Dream Balloon’ (2015)

5. ‘Nonagon Infinity’ (2016)

6. ‘Flying Microtonal Banana’ (2017)

7. ‘Murder of the Universe’ (2017)

8. ‘Sketches of Brunswick East’ (2017)

9. ‘Polygondwanaland’ (2017)

10. ‘Gumboot Soup’ (2017)

‘Head On / Pill’ was originally released as a one-sided picture disc designed by artist Oliver Hibert, and was limited to a run of 300 discs for 2014’s Record Store Day.

Other notable releases include a 7″ Hatchie and The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart’s cover of Jesus and Mary Chain’s ‘Sometimes Always’, paired with Hatchie’s ‘Adored’ on the flip side.

Two new tracks from Unloved, ‘Why Not’ and ‘Strange Effect’, will also be up for grabs. ‘Why Not’ was featured in the season three premiere of the BBC America TV show Killing Eve, which kicked off in April.

A full list of releases and participating stores can be found here.