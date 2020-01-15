King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard members to lead Australian supergroup in writing new ‘Suspiria’ score

A supergroup of Australian musicians – led by members of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – have been recruited to write a new score for Dario Argento’s horror classic, Suspiria. The group will perform their score live at two film screenings in Melbourne this March.

The supergroup – led by musical directors and King Gizzard members Stu Mackenzie and Joey Walker (who also has an experimental electronic side project Bullant) – was curated specifically for the occasion by Hear My Eyes founder and artistic director Haydn Green.

Filling out the ensemble is drummer/percussionist Michael Cavanagh (also of King Gizz), singer and pianist Leah Senior, synthesist Carolyn Schofield (Fia Fell), harpist Genevieve Fry (Cold Hands Warm Heart) and the Melbourne Chamber Choir – who will be providing Gregorian chants.

Two screening-performances of Suspiria and the new score will be staged at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall, at 4pm and 8pm on March 1. Tickets are priced at $79 (AUD) and are available here.

For 10 days, Hear My Eyes will donate $5 (AUD) from every ticket sold to various organisations providing relief to those affected by the bushfire crisis, namely RFS, CFA, Wild Life Victoria, Animals Australia and The Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities. On Hear My Eyes’ official website, they note that “with consideration to the venue’s capacity, this donation could still exceed more than $20,000 (fingers crossed!)”.

Hear My Eyes specialises in producing cinema events where scores are also performed live. Previously, they’ve paired Sampa The Great with the movie Girlhood, Tropical Fuck Storm with No Country For Old Men, Sleep D with Eraserhead and a Melbourne supergroup (including Saskwatch’s Nkechi Anele, No Zu’s Cayn Borthwick, Midlife’s Adam Halliwell and Sui Zhen’s Becky Sui Zhen) with Nicolas Winding Refn’s Drive.

Suspiria’s original score was composed and performed by the Italian band Goblin. The 1977 classic was remade in 2018 by Luca Guadagnino, with a score by Radiohead’s Thom Yorke.