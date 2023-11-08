King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce 2024 South American, European and North American tour dates

Six-piece Australian rock act King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced South American, UK, European and North American tour dates for next year – see the list of dates below.
Yesterday (November 7), King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard took to social media to announce the upcoming 2024 tour, which will see the six-piece perform 58 concerts across South America, Europe and North America, beginning in March and ending in November.
Tickets to all of King Gizzard & The Wizard Lizard’s announced tour dates go on public sale on Friday (November 10) with pre-sales going live today (November 8) at 9am GMT via the band’s official website.
The band most recently released their 25th studio album, ‘The Silver Chord’, last month. The record follows their June release, ‘PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation’.
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s 2024 tour dates are:
South America
March 2024:
15-17 – Lollapalooza Argentina – Hippodrome San Isidro, Buenos Aires
15-17 – Lollapalooza Chile – Parque Cerrillos, Santiago
22-24 – Lollapalooza Brasil – Interlagos Racetrack, São Paulo
21-24 – Festival Estereo Picnic – Briceño, Bogotá
UK and Europe
May 2024:
15 – Brussels, BE – Forest National
16 – Offenbach, DE – Stadthalle
18 – Prague, CZ – Forum Karlín
19 – Vienna, AT – Arena Wien
20 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle
22 – Hamburg, DE – Stadtpark Open Air (3hr marathon set)
23 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live
25 – London, UK – Wide Awake Festival
26 – Liverpool, UK – Liverpool Olympia
27 – Edinburgh, UK – Usher Hall
29 – Wolverhampton, UK – Civic Hall
30 – Bristol, UK – Bristol Beacon
31 – Brighton, UK – Brighton Dome (Acoustic set)
June 2024:
02 – Paris, FR – We Love Green Festival
04 – Milan, IT – UNALTROFESTIVAL – Circolo Magnolia
North America
August 2024:
15 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
16 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium (3hr marathon set)
17 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium (3hr marathon set)
19 – Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs
20 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point
21 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
23 – Detroit, MI – Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre (Acoustic set)
24 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion
25 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor
27 – Philadelphia, PA – The Dell Music Center
28 – Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island
30 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena
31 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
September 2024:
01 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (3hr marathon set) (SOLD OUT)
03 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
04 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre
05 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory
06 – Omaha, NE – The Astro Amphitheater
08 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Early Show)
09 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Late Show)
11 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Amphitheatre (3hr marathon set)
12 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum
14 – Quincy, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre (3hr marathon set)
November 2024:
01 – Inglewood, CA – The Forum
02 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park (Acoustic set)
03 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
04 – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater at Stanford
08 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
09 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
10 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment
12 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
13 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live
15 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater (3hr marathon set0
16 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
17 – New Orleans, LA – Mardi Gras World
19 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre Atlanta
20 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustin Amphitheatre
21 – Miami, FL – Factory Town
In January, the band began 2023 by releasing a nine-hour, 86-track live album entitled ‘Live At Red Rocks ’22’. ‘PetroDragonic Apocalypse’ followed in June, which was pre-empted weeks before with a performance in Tennessee where the band performed in drag in protest of the state law.
Outside of the band, several members of King Gizz have also released new music in 2023. The Murlocs – which features both Ambrose Kenny-Smith and Cook Craig – released their seventh album ‘Calm Ya Farm’ in May. Guitarist Joe Walker, meanwhile, released his second album with his solo project Bullant, ‘Late Life Circ’, on September 1.