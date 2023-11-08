King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce 2024 South American, European and North American tour dates

Six-piece Australian rock act King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced South American, UK, European and North American tour dates for next year – see the list of dates below.

Yesterday (November 7), King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard took to social media to announce the upcoming 2024 tour, which will see the six-piece perform 58 concerts across South America, Europe and North America, beginning in March and ending in November.

Advertisement

Tickets to all of King Gizzard & The Wizard Lizard’s announced tour dates go on public sale on Friday (November 10) with pre-sales going live today (November 8) at 9am GMT via the band’s official website.

The band most recently released their 25th studio album, ‘The Silver Chord’, last month. The record follows their June release, ‘PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation’.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s 2024 tour dates are:

South America

March 2024:

15-17 – Lollapalooza Argentina – Hippodrome San Isidro, Buenos Aires

15-17 – Lollapalooza Chile – Parque Cerrillos, Santiago

22-24 – Lollapalooza Brasil – Interlagos Racetrack, São Paulo

21-24 – Festival Estereo Picnic – Briceño, Bogotá

UK and Europe

May 2024:

15 – Brussels, BE – Forest National

16 – Offenbach, DE – Stadthalle

18 – Prague, CZ – Forum Karlín

19 – Vienna, AT – Arena Wien

20 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle

22 – Hamburg, DE – Stadtpark Open Air (3hr marathon set)

23 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

25 – London, UK – Wide Awake Festival

26 – Liverpool, UK – Liverpool Olympia

27 – Edinburgh, UK – Usher Hall

29 – Wolverhampton, UK – Civic Hall

30 – Bristol, UK – Bristol Beacon

31 – Brighton, UK – Brighton Dome (Acoustic set)

June 2024:

02 – Paris, FR – We Love Green Festival

04 – Milan, IT – UNALTROFESTIVAL – Circolo Magnolia

North America

August 2024:

15 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

16 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium (3hr marathon set)

17 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium (3hr marathon set)

19 – Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs

20 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point

21 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

23 – Detroit, MI – Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre (Acoustic set)

24 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

25 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor

27 – Philadelphia, PA – The Dell Music Center

28 – Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island

30 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

31 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Advertisement

September 2024:

01 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (3hr marathon set) (SOLD OUT)

03 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

04 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

05 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

06 – Omaha, NE – The Astro Amphitheater

08 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Early Show)

09 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Late Show)

11 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Amphitheatre (3hr marathon set)

12 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

14 – Quincy, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre (3hr marathon set)

November 2024:

01 – Inglewood, CA – The Forum

02 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park (Acoustic set)

03 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

04 – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater at Stanford

08 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

09 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

10 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment

12 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

13 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live

15 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater (3hr marathon set0

16 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

17 – New Orleans, LA – Mardi Gras World

19 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre Atlanta

20 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustin Amphitheatre

21 – Miami, FL – Factory Town

In January, the band began 2023 by releasing a nine-hour, 86-track live album entitled ‘Live At Red Rocks ’22’. ‘PetroDragonic Apocalypse’ followed in June, which was pre-empted weeks before with a performance in Tennessee where the band performed in drag in protest of the state law.

Outside of the band, several members of King Gizz have also released new music in 2023. The Murlocs – which features both Ambrose Kenny-Smith and Cook Craig – released their seventh album ‘Calm Ya Farm’ in May. Guitarist Joe Walker, meanwhile, released his second album with his solo project Bullant, ‘Late Life Circ’, on September 1.