King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce 24th album, ‘PetroDragonic Apocalypse’

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced details of their 24th studio album, titled ‘PetroDragonic Apocalypse’.

The band’s first album of 2023 follows the triple-header of LPs released in October of last year, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava’, ‘Laminated Denim’ and ‘Changes’.

The new album’s full title is ‘PetroDragonic Apocalypse Or Dawn Of Eternal Night: An Annihilation Of Planet Earth And The Beginning Of Merciless Damnation’. No firm release date has yet been revealed, but the album will be up for pre-order from May 16 on Gizzverse.

Advertisement

Little has been revealed about the album, but in a tweet shared last month, the band simply wrote: “The next gizz album is heavy as fuck.”

See its artwork below.

Back in January, the hugely prolific Melbourne psych rock band released a new concert album, ‘Live At Red Rocks ’22’, which was recorded over three shows at the iconic amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado last October and November and features over 80 tracks.

King Gizzard will return to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in June, performing another three shows – one on June 7 and two on June 8 – as part of their upcoming run of US residencies. Elsewhere on that tour, the band will perform multiple shows each in Grundy County, Chicago, Carnation and Los Angeles.

In 2022, the band released two more albums alongside their three-LP October, in the form of ‘Made In Timeland’ and ‘Omnium Gatherum’. They also released two live albums – ‘Live In Brisbane ’22’ and ‘Live At Bonnaroo ’22’ – as well as the demo albums ‘Music To Eat Pond Scum To’ and ‘Music To Die To’, and the ‘Satanic Slumber Party’ EP with Tropical Fuck Storm.