King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce live double album ‘Chunky Shrapnel’

The endlessly prolific King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced details of their highly anticipated feature length documentary Chunky Shrapnel, as well as announcing the upcoming release of a double live album of the same name.

The documentary’s title is a reference to a lyric in 2017’s ‘Murder To The Universe’ and was set to premiere in theatres this month, but restrictions in response to the coronavirus outbreak meant that was no longer an option. It will now be released digitally on April 17 on Vimeo.

In addition to the release of the documentary, the band will be releasing an accompanying live double album for fans to dive into. Physical pre-orders for the album open next Friday (April 10) with the album becoming available for streaming on April 24.

“Chunky Shrapnel was made for the cinema but as both concerts and films are currently outlawed, it feels poetic to release a concert-film digitally right now,” frontman Stu Mackenzie said in a statement. Watch the trailer below.

“Get the loudest speakers you’ve got, turn ‘em up and watch Chunky on the biggest telly you can find,” Mackenzie continued.

“Get heaps of snacks and convert your lounge room into a cinema.”

Earlier this year, the band released three live albums to help raise money for Australian wildlife impacted by the bushfires.