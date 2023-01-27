King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard share 86-track ‘Live At Red Rocks’ album

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released a new concert album, ‘Live At Red Rocks ’22’, recorded over three shows at the iconic amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado last October and November.

The full release runs for close to nine hours in length (spread across 86 tracks), with the Australian psych-rockers having played three-hour sets at each show. Posting about the record on social media, the band described their recent trek to the US as “insane”, and said the mammoth live album “sums it all urp”.

“It also couldn’t have happened without our crew,” they added, “thus this one’s dedicated to them.”

King Gizzard themselves have made ‘Live At Red Rocks ’22’ available to stream or buy digitally through their Bandcamp page (here), however, like most of their live releases, the band have also made it available through their official bootlegging platform.

“This is for everyone and no one so do whatever the ferk you want with it,” the band said, only asking that any labels who choose to press physical copies “send us a couple for [Gizzverse] ploise”.

Have a listen to ‘Live At Red Rocks ’22’ in its entirety below:

<a href="https://kinggizzard.bandcamp.com/album/live-at-red-rocks-22">Live At Red Rocks ’22 by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard</a>

At the time of writing, two independent record labels have already announced physical copies of ‘Live At Red Rocks ’22’ – Levitation Record have a 12-disc vinyl box set available to pre-order here, while Needlejuice Records will be pressing it on CD, vinyl and cassette (with their pre-orders here).

King Gizzard will return to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in June, performing another three shows – one on June 7 and two on June 8 – as part of their upcoming run of US residencies. Elsewhere on that tour, the band will perform multiple shows each in Grundy County, Chicago, Carnation and Los Angeles.

It comes after the band’s enormous year of releases in 2022, which spanned five studio albums: ‘Made In Timeland’, ‘Omnium Gatherum’, ‘Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava’, ‘Laminated Denim’ and ‘Changes’. They also released two live albums – ‘Live In Brisbane ’22’ and ‘Live At Bonnaroo ’22’ – as well as the demo albums ‘Music To Eat Pond Scum To’ and ‘Music To Die To’, and the ‘Satanic Slumber Party’ EP with Tropical Fuck Storm.