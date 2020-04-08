King Krule has shared a half-hour live performance filmed as part of Jehnny Beth‘s Echoes series – watch it below.

The South London artist, who released his latest album ‘Man Alive!’ in February, took part in the Savages singer’s show for French station Arte.

Eight songs were performed during the taping, six of which appear on the musician’s new record. Opening with ‘Perfecto Miserable’, Krule – real name Archy Marshall – gave live airings to the likes of ‘Cellular’, ‘Underclass’ and ‘The Ooz’.

The first Echoes with Jehnny Beth episode arrived back in February with performances and discussions from Primal Scream, IDLES and more.

“For years, I’ve been driven by a real desire to bring musicians together and to allow people from our community as a whole to interact,” Beth said of the show upon its arrival.

Meanwhile, King Krule has been forced to postpone his spring 2020 tour due to the coronavirus crisis. He will now head out on the road in October for shows in Glasgow, Dublin, Manchester and London – check out the rescheduled dates below.

THE UK AND THE US TOUR IS POSTPONED.Everyone who bought a ticket can come to the rescheduled shows below.With the… Posted by King Krule on Thursday, March 19, 2020

“With the coronavirus’ smothering web of mystery and danger, we cannot gather you as masses,” Krule said announcing the new dates. “But as a vessel of art I will provide. And sorry for being in the dark for I left you in the dark and we must shine a light.”

Fans will be able to use their tickets for the original dates in order to gain access.

In a four-star review of King Krule’s ‘Man Alive!’, NME said: “The Krulean gloom is beginning to lift and, with this newfound paternal responsibility and a more optimistic worldview in place, Marshall’s creativity is shining for all the world to see.”