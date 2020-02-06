News Music News

Watch the video for King Krule’s new song ‘Alone, Omen 3’

The track is taken from his upcoming new album 'Man Alive!’

Sam Moore
King Krule
King Krule (Picture: Press / Still)

King Krule has released the video for his latest single ‘Alone, Omen 3’ — check out the new clip below.

The track is taken from Archy Marshall’s upcoming new solo album ‘Man Alive!’, which is set for release on February 21. It’s the follow-up to 2017’s ‘The Ooz’.

Directed by Jocelyn Anquetil, the clip for ‘Alone, Omen 3’ stars Marshall alongside a number of his bandmates, friends and collaborators and backs up the message that “you’re not alone”. You can check out the video below.

Speaking about the track and the video, Marshall said: “I felt like I had gotten out of a dark place, and I was on a high. I appreciated the depression… but I also liked how I felt better in the here and now.”

King Krule will set out on a UK and European tour next month, which kicks off in Brussels on March 3 and concludes with a pair of shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on March 24-25. Check out his tour schedule below.

March
3 – Brussels, A.B
4 – Paris, L’Olympia
5 – Amsterdam, Melkweg
7 – Copenhagen, K.B Hallen
8 – Berlin, Columbiahalle
19 – Dublin, Olympia
21 – Glasgow, Barrowland
22 – Manchester, Albert Hall
24 – London, O2 Academy Brixton
25 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

King Krule will play at End of The Road Festival in Dorset in September, with PixiesAngel Olsen and Bright Eyes are among the leading names on the line-up.

