King Krule announces huge ‘Space Heavy’ world tour

King Krule has announced an extensive tour in support of his upcoming album ‘Space Heavy’.

The artist’s new album is due out on June 9 and is set to explore “the space between” two locations he considers home, London and Liverpool.

To support the album, King Krule will be playing shows in the UK, Europe and North America. The artist – real name Archy Marshall – has already announced a string of release shows in London, Bristol, Liverpool and Kingston. Find tickets here.

The tour kicks off in Minneapolis on July 21, with King Krule set to play in the US until the end of September. He will then be playing in Europe in October, starting in Dublin before signing off in Paris on November 6.

You can check out the full list of tour dates below and buy tickets here for UK shows and here for the US.

JULY

21 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

22 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Festival

23 – Detroit, Mi – Masonic Temple Theater

25 – Toronto, ON – History

26 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theater

28 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

29 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

30 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

AUGUST

1 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theater

SEPTEMBER

8 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

9 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

11 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

12 – Austin, TX – Stubbs Waller Creek Ampitheater

13 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

15 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theater

16 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

18 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

19 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theater

20 – Seattle, WA – Parmount Theater

23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

25 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

OCTOBER

4 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia

6 – Glasgow, U.K. – Barrowland Ballroom

7 – Manchester, U.K. – Academy

9 – London, U.K. – Eventim Apollo

16 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

18 – Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma

19 – Brussels, Belgium – AB

21 – Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria

23 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

26 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

27 – Prague, Czech Republic – Forum Karlin

28 – Vienna, Austria – Simm City

30 – Budapest, Hungary – Akvarium Klub

31 – Ljubljana, Slovenia – Kino Siska

NOVEMBER

1 – Zagreb, Croatia – Tvornica Kultur

3 – Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks

4 – Turin, Italy – Club To Club Festival

6 – Paris, France – Trianon

Last month, it was announced that a range of King Krule songs — which were only available via flexi discs sold on tour — could now be found online.

The discs included songs such as ‘It’s All Soup Now’, ‘Flimsier’, ‘Achtung’, and ‘Time For Slurp’ and are now available to listen to after fans uploaded the tracks to YouTube.