King Krule announces huge ‘Space Heavy’ world tour

King Krule has announced an extensive tour in support of his upcoming album ‘Space Heavy’.
The artist’s new album is due out on June 9 and is set to explore “the space between” two locations he considers home, London and Liverpool.
To support the album, King Krule will be playing shows in the UK, Europe and North America. The artist – real name Archy Marshall – has already announced a string of release shows in London, Bristol, Liverpool and Kingston. Find tickets here.
The tour kicks off in Minneapolis on July 21, with King Krule set to play in the US until the end of September. He will then be playing in Europe in October, starting in Dublin before signing off in Paris on November 6.
You can check out the full list of tour dates below and buy tickets here for UK shows and here for the US.
JULY
21 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
22 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Festival
23 – Detroit, Mi – Masonic Temple Theater
25 – Toronto, ON – History
26 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theater
28 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
29 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
30 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
AUGUST
1 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theater
SEPTEMBER
8 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
9 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
11 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
12 – Austin, TX – Stubbs Waller Creek Ampitheater
13 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
15 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theater
16 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
18 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
19 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theater
20 – Seattle, WA – Parmount Theater
23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
25 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
OCTOBER
4 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia
6 – Glasgow, U.K. – Barrowland Ballroom
7 – Manchester, U.K. – Academy
9 – London, U.K. – Eventim Apollo
16 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
18 – Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma
19 – Brussels, Belgium – AB
21 – Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria
23 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
26 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle
27 – Prague, Czech Republic – Forum Karlin
28 – Vienna, Austria – Simm City
30 – Budapest, Hungary – Akvarium Klub
31 – Ljubljana, Slovenia – Kino Siska
NOVEMBER
1 – Zagreb, Croatia – Tvornica Kultur
3 – Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks
4 – Turin, Italy – Club To Club Festival
6 – Paris, France – Trianon
Last month, it was announced that a range of King Krule songs — which were only available via flexi discs sold on tour — could now be found online.
The discs included songs such as ‘It’s All Soup Now’, ‘Flimsier’, ‘Achtung’, and ‘Time For Slurp’ and are now available to listen to after fans uploaded the tracks to YouTube.