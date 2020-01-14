King Krule announces new album ‘Man Alive!’ and shares new video

King Krule has confirmed that he’ll release his third album ‘Man Alive!’ next month.

The South London singer, real name Archy Marshall, will drop his latest effort on February 21, which follows 2019’s ‘Hey World!’ video in which Marshall performed acoustic versions of four new songs.

The announcement is also accompanied by the release of the video for new track ‘(Don’t Let The Dragon) Draag On’, which sees Marshall getting behind the camera for the first time.

According to an official release, the clip is influenced by Marshall’s love of Carl Theodor Dreyer’s classic The Passion of Joan of Arc.

As for the album itself, Marshall says its arrival was delayed by the birth of his daughter in mid 2019.

“I should’ve had it all wrapped up before my daughter was born,” says Marshall

“It was just the easiness of it,” he said. “There really is nothing else to do here, especially when it turns to winter. Everyone I know has jobs, whereas I’d sit on my arse all day sometimes not doing anything, then I’d go to the pub with them when they finished work. It became a bit habitual.

“Then, right in the middle of the record, this big change came in my life that I didn’t really comprehend initially. It was like, ‘Oh, I’d better get my shit together!’ To be honest, I was really glad to get away from all that so I could focus on more pressing matters – like keeping a child alive and stuff.”

Check out the tracklisting in full below.

1. Cellular

2. Supermarché

3. Stoned Again

4. Comet Face

5. The Dream

6. Perfecto Miserable

7. Alone, Omen 3

8. Slinky

9. Airport Antenatal Airplane

10. (Don’t Let The Dragon) Draag On

11. Theme For The Cross

12. Underclass

13. Energy Fleets

14. Please Complete Thee

He’ll also head out on a previously announced tour in March & April 2020. Check out the dates in full below.

3 March – Brussels, A.B

4 March – Paris, L’Olympia

5 March – Amsterdam, Melkweg

7 March – Copenhagen, K.B Hallen

8 March – Berlin, Columbiahalle

19 March – Dublin, Olympia

21 March – Glasgow, Barrowland

22 March – Manchester, Albert Hall

24 March – London, O2 Academy Brixton

2 April – Dallas TX, House of Blues

3 April – Houston TX, White Oak Music Hall

4 April – Austin TX, Stubbs Waller Creek

7 April – Los Angeles CA, Hollywood Palladium

8 April – Oakland CA, Fox Theatre

10 April – Seattle WA, Showbox Sodo

11 April – Portland OR, Roseland Theatre

14 April – Minneapolis MN, First Avenue

15 April – Chicago IL, Riviera Theatre

17 April – Toronto ON, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

18 April – Montreal QC, Mtelus

19 April – Boston MA, House of Blues

21 April – Philadelphia PA, Union Transfer

22 April – Washington DC, 9.30 Club

24 April – Brooklyn NY, Kings Theatre