King Krule announces new album ‘Space Heavy’ with dreamy lead single ‘Seaforth’

King Krule has announced an upcoming album, ‘Space Heavy’, and shared the lead single taken from the release, the stripped-back track ‘Seaforth’.

Announced today (April 13), the new LP will mark the fourth studio album from Archy Marshall – under his King Krule alias – and is set to explore “the space between” two locations he considers home.

The theme of the album was inspired during its writing process, when Marshall began developing the tracks during commutes between London and Liverpool. Written throughout 2020 and 2022, he became “fascinated by the notion of ‘the space between’”.

Arriving ten years after his debut album, ‘6 Feet Beneath The Moon’, the 15-track LP will see the musician explore “a narrative of lost connection”, and give just as much emphasis towards the negative space in the songs as he does the positive. The album is set for release on June 9 via XL Recordings and is available for pre-order here.

Produced by Dilip Harris and made alongside long-time bandmates Ignacio Salvadores (saxophone), George Bass (drums), James Wilson (bass) and Jack Towell (guitar), King Krule has also shared the first single from the LP, ‘Seaforth’.

Available now, the dreamy, stripped-back single aims to transport listeners into the musician’s “sleeping mind”.

It is also accompanied by a music video directed by Jocelyn Anquetil – which explores the adventures of two golden retrievers; a father and his puppy. Check out the track below.

To celebrate the forthcoming LP, King Krule has also announced a series of live shows, taking place across the UK in June.

Scheduled after the release of ‘Space Heavy’, the shows are made in collaboration with Rough Trade, Banquet, and Jacaranda, and kick off on June 11. The first of the four performances will take place at The 100 Club in London. From there, Marshall will perform sets in Bristol and Liverpool, before ending with a gig in Kingston on June 15. Find tickets here.

Last month, it was announced that a range of King Krule songs — which were only available via flexi discs sold on tour — could now be found online.

The discs included songs such as ‘It’s All Soup Now’, ‘Flimsier’, ‘Achtung’, and ‘Time For Slurp’ and are now available to listen to after fans uploaded the tracks to YouTube.