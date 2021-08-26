King Krule announces new live album ‘You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down’

King Krule has announced a new live album, ‘You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down’.

Set for release on September 10 via XL Recordings, the album features 17 songs that span the London artist’s discography.

In a cryptic statement accompanying the release, King Krule said: “Once spilt into the cheap 4-tracks and pirate software, now collosos energy redeemed into small diaphragms. Sat on toilets imagining the moment other animals would sing the very vibrations back to them. Climbing a ladder of fulfilment, that fulfils neither need or want, but in ascent maybe the organised grouping of heartbeats pounding into the universe for an hour and a half would not be better spent.

“I felt comfortable for once, young and uncomfortable with a tunnel of anxiety to walk through.”

King Krule has previewed ‘You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down’ by sharing a live version of the ‘Man Alive!’ track ‘Stoned Again’, which you can watch above.

You can see the tracklist for King Krule’s ‘You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down’ below.

1. ‘Out Getting Ribs’

2. ‘Emergency Blimp’

3. ‘A Slide In (New Drugs)’

4. ‘The Ooz’

5. ‘Cellular’

6. ‘Stoned Again’

7. ‘Slush Puppy’

8. ‘Rock Bottom’

9. ‘Comet Face’

10. ‘Perfecto Miserable’

11. ‘Alone, Omen 3’

12. ‘Baby Blue’

13. ‘Half Man Half Shark’

14. ‘Underclass’

15. ‘Energy Fleets’

16. ‘Please Complete Thee’

17. ‘Easy Easy’

King Krule will perform at End Of The Road Festival next weekend, which is also set to welcome performances from Hot Chip, Jonny Greenwood and Damon Albarn.