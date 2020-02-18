Watch the trippy animated video for King Krule’s new song ‘Cellular’

King Krule has released his latest song ‘Cellular’ along with an accompanying animated video — check out the trippy clip below.

Krule, AKA Archy Marshall, will release his latest album ‘Man Alive!’ on Friday (February 21), which follows on from 2017’s ‘The Ooz’.

‘Cellular’, which is the opening track on ‘Man Alive!’, has been released today (February 18) and is accompanied by a Jamie Wolfe (Gucci, Rick & Morty)-created video, which you can see below.

‘Cellular’ follows on from the two previous ‘Man Alive!’ singles ‘(Don’t Let The Dragon) Draag On’ and ‘Alone, Omen 3’.

A King Krule tour is planned in Europe and the UK in March, while a trio of album launch shows in Kingston, Bristol and Leeds will take place over the next week. You can see his upcoming live dates below.

February

20 – New Slang, Kingston, Priszm (Man Alive! Album Launch Show)

21 – Rough Trade, Bristol, SWX (Man Alive! Album Launch Show)

24 – Crash, Beckett University, Leeds (Man Alive! Album Launch Show)

March

3 – Brussels, A.B

4 – Paris, L’Olympia

5 – Amsterdam, Melkweg

7 – Copenhagen, K.B Hallen

8 – Berlin, Columbiahalle

19 – Dublin, Olympia

21 – Glasgow, Barrowland

22 – Manchester, Albert Hall

24 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

25 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

King Krule is among the headliners at this year’s End Of The Road Festival, with the likes of Angel Olsen and Pixies also topping the bill.