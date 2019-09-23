King Krule collaborates with Jadasea on new song ‘Half-life’

Archy Marshall in his capacity as Edgar the Beatmaker

English rapper Jadasea has reunited with King Krule’s Archy Marshall – who’s operating under his Edgar the Beatmaker moniker – for a new song, ‘Half-life’.

The woozy, lo-fi track, which features vocals and production by Marshall, arrived last Friday (September 20) with a video directed by Liz Johnson Artur. The song is part of an EP, which Jadasea promised on Instagram “drops very soon”. Watch it below:

This is not the duo’s first collaboration: Marshall produced Jadasea’s 2013 song ‘I Can See’ and his 2015 track ‘Sharknado’. As Pitchfork notes, they were both members of the group Sub Luna City, which released a 2014 album ‘City Rivims Mk 1’.

In June, Marshall teased new music on Instagram by posting a photo of himself and his guitar in a studio in Manchester. “Nxt rcrds comin,” he wrote in the caption. Marshall’s last album was King Krule was 2017’s ‘The Ooz’, which NME praised in a four-star review as “a looping, dense, all-encompassing experience where anger and tenderness bang heads throughout”.

Jadasea, on the other hand, last released music last year. He dropped the solo track ‘Broken English’ and appeared on ‘Red Sox/Babylon’ from the rapper MIKE’s album ‘War In My Pen’.