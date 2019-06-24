King Krule teases new music on Instagram

It’s been two years since ‘The Ooz’

New music from King Krule is on the way.

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter – real name Archy Marshall – took to Instagram yesterday (June 23) to announce that an album is on the horizon. “Nxt rcrds comin,” he wrote.

The announcement accompanied a photo of Marshall with his guitar. In the image, he also tagged the accounts of his partner, photographer Charlotte Patmore – with whom he welcomed his first child in March – and EVE, a residential recording studio in Manchester. See it below:

It’s been two years since the release of his last album, ‘The Ooz’, which was was nominated for the 2018 Mercury Music Prize. “Taken whole, it’s a looping, dense, all-encompassing experience where anger and tenderness bang heads throughout. Marshall’s world is grimier than ever,” NME wrote in its four-star review of ‘The Ooz’. NME also named the record one of its top albums of 2017. Marshall has released several videos for songs from the LP, including clips for ‘Cadet Limbo’ and ‘Logo’, the latter of which was directed by King Krule’s brother, Jack Marshall.

Last November, Marshall also released a limited-edition vinyl-only record titled ‘Live on the Moon’, which collected recordings from a live session he and his band performed while wearing full astronaut suits.